I get discriminated at job interviews- former staff of defunct Capital bank narrates

Samuel, A former staff of the defunct Capital Bank who was laid-off has revealed that he gets discriminated against when he attends job interviews. He is among the 700 staff who were laid off following the collapse of both Capital bank and UT Bank
.
“I can’t depend on the government because there is lack of employment, you apply here and there, go for interviews and immediately they see the Capital Bank, on your CV, everything is gone.”
“The question that they need to ask you with regards to what you are applying for, they wouldn’t even ask you. They will delay the time. If you have twenty minutes, they will spend like close to 15- 18 minutes on capital bank hence less time is spent on what you can do for their company,” he added.
Speaking on his severance package, he noted just like his other colleagues, he’s yet to hear anything.
“Almost all the big and small men have all been sent home. We have a leadership that has been going to our authorities to talk to them on our package, but we haven’t heard anything. Even if the amount is small, as I am home I am not doing anything so I can start something with that money they are going to give me,” Samuel lamented.
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the Licenses of UT Bank Ltd and Capital Bank Ltd on August 8, 2018, due to severe impairment of their capital.
The BoG approved a Purchase and Assumption transaction with GCB Bank Ltd that transfers all deposits and selected assets of UT Bank Ltd and Capital Bank Ltd to GCB Bank Ltd.