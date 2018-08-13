Meet the fmr Capital Bank Dep. Manager who now grills pork for survival

A year after the collapse of UT Bank and Capital Bank, some of their former employees are still struggling to make ends meet
.
One of such persons is Raymond Dankwa, a deputy manager in the now-defunct Capital Bank. Despite the several job security promises that were made to employees, Raymond and a host of others were axed by the new owners.
Several of them have still not received their benefits from the new owners.
Dankwa now makes a living by grilling meat at events. He told Joy News’ Justice Baidoo that he also started the ‘RaD Kitchen’ where he supplies food to the staff of financial and other institutions.
Capital Bank and UT Bank collapsed in August 2017 due to liquidity challenges and all their assets taken over by state-owned GCB Bank.
