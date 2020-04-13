Ghana Medical Association hints of a total lockdown as Ghana's COVID-19 cases rise sharply

The Ghana Medical Association has hinted on a possible total lockdown due to the sharp rise in Ghana's COVID-19 cases.
There is a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi two cities with the most COVID-19 cases.
That President extended the two weeks partial lockdown by another week in a bid to help curb the spread of the virus.
Dr. Justice Yankson General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA), says Ghana is gradually getting into a difficult situation and it is possible for the President to announce a total lockdown.
" Truth be told we find ourselves gradually getting into a difficult situation, we all expected the cases to rise, but the rate we are moving now it will very prudent for all of us to start taking the measures put in place very seriously. The decision to extend the partial lockdown to other regions will probably be informed by what is happening on the ground. The President has said he is going to review the situation and that is based on statistics and realities on the ground, some of these regions were not there but we have seen numbers now, so it is possible we may get there".
The Ghana Medical Association was the first body to urge the President to announce a nationwide lockdown to combat the increasing spread of COVID-19.
Their calls were heeded to, but it was only a partial lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.
Now the Volta Region and the Western Region have all recorded cases which means that 10 out of 16 regions have now confirmed cases.
As of 11 April 2020, 23:00 Hrs, a total of 37,954 persons have been tested with 566 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 566 positive cases are as follows: four (4) have been treated, discharged and tested negative, 552 cases have been categorised as mild disease on treatment, two (2) moderate to severe cases, none currently on ventilators and eight (8) have died.