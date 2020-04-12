Christians mark unusual 'Resurrection of Christ' as half of the world is on lockdown due to COVID-19

Medeama 'walk away' from Songne Yacouba deal Medeama SC have pulled out of a deal to sign striker Songne Yacouba after the…

I'm not dating Berla Mundi, Joe Mettle clears rumour Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle has reacted to reports that he is set to…

Coronavirus: US death toll passes 2,000 in a single day The US has become the first country in the world to record more than 2,000…

Charles Taylor fires shots at Hearts of Oak and Kotoko players Charles Taylor has fired shots at the current Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko…