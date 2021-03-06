Independence Day: Let's not allow our energies to be sapped by failures of the past - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has admonished Ghanaians as we celebrate our 64th Independence anniversary to strive in building the country.
The President delivering his Independence Day address at an unusual mini-parade at the Jubilee House said all Ghanaians must aim to fulfil the dreams of our founding fathers.
The President said we should not allow the challenges and failures of the past to sap our energies but rather strive to make Ghana a better place.
"A year from now there should be a lot of changes, this is not beyond us if we put our minds to it. Let us not allow our energies to be sapped by failures of the past or the challenges of today. Let us embrace today's challenges for a brighter future and let us redefine our sense of patriotism and unity. Let us devote ourselves to the freedom and welfare of mother Ghana. All things being equal we can fulfil the dreams of our founding founders who want us to be a progressive, dynamic, prosperous and united nation. We must all step up in playing significant roles in developing mother Ghana."
Ghana marked its 64th Independence anniversary with a mini-parade.
Today's celebration is not the usual as there was no parade held at the Independence Square due to Covid-19.
The President last month announced it had suspended the parade due to Covid-19 reasons.
In attendance was President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some dignitaries.