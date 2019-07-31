Interdiction of Police Officer : Acting IGP in hurry to impress - Security analyst

A security analyst, Emmanuel Kutin has criticized the actions of the acting Inspector General of Police, James Oppong - Boanuh upon resumption of office saying he is taking hasty decisions to impress people.
This follows the interdiction of the lakeside District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Eric Partey Opata, by acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr James Oppong-Boanuh for keeping a suspect in police custody for nine days.
Speaking to Starr FM, Security analyst Emmanuel Kutin criticised the interdiction by the acting IGP and also questioned his appointment and possible approval of his position as a substantive IGP
''I think he is too much in a hurry to impress people . I want to believe that he was the deputy IGP who had a good platform to make sure that his boss succeeded and he had made several profound statements which creates a certain scenario. I want to suggest and call on the government that Ghana doesn't deserve an acting IGP given the times we live in. The government should as a matter o urgency appoint a substantive IGP and give power and meaning to the service''.
''It's even wrong, would it take an IGP to interdict a police officer when the regional commander who reported this issue is there? Are we not undermining the system? As I mentioned, he is so much in a hurry to impress and he should put it in his mind that he is a guardian angel''.
Appointment of James Oppong-Boanuh
President Akufo-Addo appointed James Oppong-Boanuh as acting Inspector-General of Police until a substantive one is appointed on July 22 2019.
In a statement signed by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, the President directed the former IGP, David Asante Apeatu to hand over to Mr Oppong-Boanuh with immediate effect.
The statement directed Mr Asante Apeatu to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement on August 14, 2019.
David Asante Apeatu first became IGP of the Ghana Police Service on January 25, 2017.
Before his appointment, he was the head of the General ICT Department at the Police Headquarters as well as the head of the Marine Police.
