Israel names street after late Ghanaian Major General, Vib-Sanziri

The State of Israel has named a street after late Ghanaian Major General, Francis Vib-Sanziri.
The Ghanaian was the Head of Missions and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
Israel have honoured him by naming a road on the Golan Heights after him. The road is now 'Vib-Sanziri Route'.
A statement issued by Colonel Eric Aggrey-Quarshie, Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces revealed the development.
The statement said a citation, which was read at the dedication ceremony said, 'Vib-Sanziri Route' is named after Maj Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri (1957-2019) of the Ghana Defence Force, who served as Head of Missions and Force Commander of UNDOF 2017-2019.
Late Major General Sanziri shaking hands with President Akufo-Addo
"He was a true fighter for peace who played a key role in numerous peacekeeping operations across the world.
"The State of Israel salutes Maj Gen F Vib-Sanziri for his commitment to enabling stability and security for both Israelis and Syrians.
"He will be remembered as a true partner, a great leader, and most of all - a visionary", the statement said.
Maj Gen Francis Vib-Sanziri died on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Israel while serving as the Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).
He was buried on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the New Military Cemetery in Accra, Ghana.
