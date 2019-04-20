Prez. Akufo-Addo mourns Major General Vib-Sanziri

President Akufo-Addo has issued a statement to mourn Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, who headed Ghana’s mission of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force.
The astute officer passed away on 19th April 2019, in Israel and President Akufo-Addo has expressed his condolences to the bereaved family of the late Major General.
Below is the president’s statement:
I am saddened by the news of the sudden death of Major General Francis Vib-Sanziri, Ghanaian Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), which occurred today, 19th April, 2019, in Israel.
I extend heartfelt condolences to his widow, Commissioner of Police Beatrice Vib-Sanziri, to his children and family, to the Minister for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, officers, men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces, and to UN Secretary General António Guterres, and members of UNDOF.
Our nation has lost a fine, dedicated, professional military officer, who served his country and the global community with distinction. His was, certainly, a distinguished military career.
May his soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. Amen!
……signed……
Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President of the Republic and
Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces
