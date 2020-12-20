It's naive to tell NDC to go to court- Martin Kpebu

Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu has described as naive calls for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to challenge the results of the general election in court.
The lawyer argued that such calls are unfounded, given that the party has the right to resort to other lawful options such as protests, to challenge the outcome of the polls.
“I have heard people say they should stop demonstrations and go to court. That is a very naive statement. You cannot determine for them how they want to prosecute their case. It is their constitutional right to demonstrate,” he said on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue'.
Mr. Kpebu also indicated that the NDC’s protests could be an attempt to elicit “public sympathy”, following an unfavourable election.
Security analyst, Col Festus Boahen Aboagye (Rtd) has also advised the state not to respond disproportionately to NDC's protests challenging the 2020 election results.
Speaking to the various NDC's demonstrations, Festus Aboagye said we have long been playing with fire and assuming that everything is okay with our electoral processes.
According to him, there is a need to fix all the issues relating to our electoral processes.
He described this week's demonstration at the EC headquarters as worrisome but called on the state not to respond disproportionately.
He noted that the state is likely to be tempted to respond in the coming days which may end up leaving issues of human right violations on our hands.