Journalist petitions CHRAJ to probe PBC

A broadcast journalist, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah, has petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate the operations of Produce Buying Company (PBC).
The journalist, represented by his counsel, Sarfo Gyamfi, believes the company, which was recently delisted by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) over its failure to publish its financial results, should be investigated for possible corruption and mismanagement.
In his petition, Mr Jantuah cited suspicious activities by the directors of the firm to back his claim and noted that he has documents which indicated the withdrawal of some GHS 1.5 million from PBC’s account in 2018, ostensibly for the purchase of nuts, which have not been delivered at the time of filing the petition.
Mr Jantuah also wants an audit conducted into the purchase of some equipment valued at $576,000 which later increased to $1.6 million.
In relation to a recent demonstration by the workers of PBC on 6 August 2019 against the management on the company’s Dzorwulu premises in Accra, Mr Jantuah also wants answers about the failure of PBC to pay the salaries of its workers.
