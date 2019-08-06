PBC workers protest over poor management

Workers of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) today embarked on a demonstration at the company's premises at Dzorwulu in Accra.
According to the staff, the company whose main stay is the buying of cocoa has not bought cocoa for a long time, a move they believe threatens the survival of the firm.
The staff are calling for a change in management accusing the current management of incompetence.
They are calling for the resignation of their CEO, Kofi Owusu.
All staff are currently draped in red as sign of anger and displeasure at the way the company is being managed.
The leadership of the working force is set to address the media on their specific concerns later in the day.
More soon...