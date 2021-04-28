Kissi Agyebeng doesn't come close to Amidu in terms of integrity and reputation - Haruna Iddrisu

Finance Ministry directs security agencies to halt recruitment The Finance Ministry has directed security agencies in the country to put their…

GES announces reopening and vacation dates for SHS The Ghana Education Service, GES has announced new reopening and vacation dates…

Ghana’s GDP ranked 73rd globally Ghana’s economy was ranked 73rd in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product…

Andre Ayew helps Swansea secure Championship play off spot Steve Cooper hailed the impact of Andre Ayew after the Ghanaian came off the…

Police clash with angry youth over speed ramps at Apam Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds in a clash between Police and angry…