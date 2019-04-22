Kumasi: 33 suspects rounded up for starting Asafo, central market fires

The police have arrested a total of 33 suspects said to have started the weekend's market fires at Asafo and the central market in Kumasi.
According to graphiconline, the police command in the area said some eyewitnesses claimed they saw some of the suspects throwing "fire bombs" into the Asafo market.
For three consecutive nights, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the Asafo market and the Kumasi Central market were gutted by fire.
That of the Asafo Market happened on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday night following a similar incident at the Kumasi Central market on Friday night.
Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fires which all happened at night.
Fire Service personnel responded promptly and when Graphic Online visited the scene, they had placed three fire tenders at strategic positions and were trying to douse the fire.
Source: graphiconline