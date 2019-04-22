Kumasi: 3 market burns in 3 days, another fire at Asafo market on Easter Sunday

The Asafo Market in Kumasi on Easter Sunday night was gutted by fire following a similar incident a day earlier on Holy Saturday.
Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed by the fire which started around 7:30m.
Surprisingly, it was the third night that Kumasi was witnessing successive market fires on Easter.
It was first the Kumasi Central Market which was gutted on Good Friday night.
Then the Asafo Market was gutted on Saturday night destroying property, especially at the Shoemakers area before the Sunday night incident.
Fire Service personnel responded promptly and when Graphic Online visited the scene, they had placed three fire tenders at strategic positions and were trying to douse the fire.
