Lance Corporal cautions Commander in Chief of GAF over Parliamentary Chamber saga

A Lance Corporal in the Ghana Army has added his voice to the campaign against the construction of the proposed Parliamentary Chamber.
The soldier is seen in a video which has gone viral speaking against the decision by the Parliamentary Service Board to put up a new chamber for the Parliament of Ghana.
The Soldier cited among other reasons the need for the Parliament to prioritize projects that would solve the massive social infrastructure deficit including the lack of hospitals, schools, potable water, good roads etc.
He further cautioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces to intervene in the issue.
A pressure group calling themselves Economic Fighters League demonstrated against the proposed chamber on July 5, 2019, and three of their members were arrested.
Background
The Parliamentary Service Board have proposed a new 450-seater Parliament Chamber.
This plan seems to have hit a rock as it has attracted some negative reactions from the public ever since it surfaced.
The new Chamber is estimated to cost $200m.
The chamber when built will have a chapel, a mosque, an eatery and garden.
