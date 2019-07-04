New Parliament chamber : Akufo-Addo was scheduled to cut sod for the building in June

President Akufo-Addo was scheduled to cut the sod for the new parliament chamber in June this year.
This is according to a letter signed by the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye and read on Citi FM which invited President Akufo-Addo to be the Special Guest of Honour at the event.
The letter indicated that the ceremony was to be done in the last week of June, subject to the President’s convenience and confirmation.
The letter said the aim of the project “is to overcome the capacity challenges with the current Chamber which is operating at its optimal seating capacity now.”
The Speaker added that “it will provide a building suitable for Parliamentary duties, enhanced physical and electronic security” for Members of Parliament and Staff of Parliament to “ensure more efficiency in legislative business.”
Giving an update on what level the project has gotten to, the Speaker told the President, in the letter, that, preparation of detailed designed were underway.
He said, “preparation of Bills of Quantities as well as Value for Money check arrangements are underway” and an application will subsequently be made to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).
Per the letter, the government had already made a budgetary allocation towards it.
