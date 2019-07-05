New Parliament chamber: Convener of demo group arrested with 2 others

The Convener of the Economic Fighters League, the group that staged a demonstration today July 5, 2019, against the proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber has been arrested.
The Convener, Ernesto Yeboah who is a former Convention People's Party (CPP) Youth Organizer was arrested by the police for disrupting parliamentary proceedings.
He was arrested with two other members of the group after he stormed the House and shouted 'Drop that Chamber'.
This attracted the attention of the security personnel and he was whisked away and sent to the Parliament Police Station.
The proposed 450-seater parliamentary chamber has attracted several negative reactions from the public and a social media campaign against the project is ongoing with the hashtag #DropThatCahmber.
The new parliamentary chamber which will have a sitting capacity for about 450 Members of Parliament when completed will be constructed by the architectural firm – Adjaye & Associates.
It is expected to house facilities including diplomatic offices, a library, a museum, a church, a mosque, eateries, press conference rooms, galleries, a car park, an upper gallery garden, a post office and other facilities to complete the Parliamentary enclave.
It is estimated that the project could cost as much as $200m. Many public figures, as well as personalities, have advised the House to drop the idea as they believe it is not a priority of the nation currently.
- New Parliament Chamber : Group to hold demo today
- New Parliament chamber: Majority Leader apologizes to MPs