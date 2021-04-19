Lawyers for Akuapem Poloo file appeal over her three months sentence 

Lawyers for Akuapem Poloo have filed an appeal over her three months sentence on Friday at the Criminal Court 2 of the High Court.
Reports indicate that they will also file for a stay of a sentence as the appeal application is being heard.
Lawyer for Akuapem Poloo Mr Andrew Vortia on Friday said he will appeal the 90-days jail sentence of the actress.
Mr Andrew Vortia told journalists about the decision to file the appeal.
Social media personality Rosemond Brown has been jailed three months after her conviction on charges of publication of obscene material and domestic violence.
“Mummy please, Mummy, I beg you, Mummy please” were the words of Actress Rosemond Alade Brown, aka Akuapem Poloo when the court slapped her with 90-day imprisonment.
READ ALSO : Samson’s Take: Akuapem Poloo; how is 90 days harsh?
In an emotional atmosphere, the lawyer for the convict, Mr Andy Vortia, including other lawyers who were present at the court prayed independently as amicus curiae against a custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for committing the offence which the court held had become prevalent in the country and affected children’s best interest, right to privacy and dignity as well as the country’s moral image.
The judge Ms Christiana Cann sentenced her to 90 days in prison each for all three counts which are to run concurrently.
Charges and counts
The actress was convicted on her own plea, after she had pleaded guilty to three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely a conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.