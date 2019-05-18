Man chops friend into pieces over mobile phone

A man has butchered his friend to death over a mobile phone.
The incident happened on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Kwaprow, a community near the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region at about 10 am.
According to an eyewitness, the suspect, only known as Shigele, accused the deceased, Eric of stealing his mobile phone.
The accusation and counter-accusations between the two resulted in fisticuffs.
The suspect, who was on police recognisance bail in a goat stealing case, threatened to kill the deceased if he failed to produce the phone.
He made real his treat when he rushed to his house nearby, drew a machete and butchered the deceased in the neck.
The eyewitness said some good Samaritans in the community, rushed him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.
