Meet me on August 29 - Special Prosecutor tells suspended PPA boss

The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has invited suspended Chief Executive of the Public Procurement Authority Mr A.B Adjei to assist in investigations into procurement malpractice.
Mr Adjei was suspended by President Akufo-Addo following the broadcast of allegations made against him in an investigative documentary conducted by Manasseh Azure Awuni, titled "Contracts for Sale"
The President referred to the allegations involving a conflict of interest to the Commission of Human Right and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and those relating to potential acts of corruption to the office of the Special Prosecutor, for their prompt action.
The Office of the Special Prosecutor has now acted by scheduling a meeting with Mr Adjei on August 29, 2019, at 10: am.
Mr Adjei is expected to appear before the Special Prosecutor together with Directors and Shareholders of Talent Discovery Limited and B-Mobile Enterprise Limited to not only assist in investigation into procurement malpractice but to also produce information and documents pursuant to section 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and regulation 10OF L.I 2374.
