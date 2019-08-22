Video: PPA boss' company selling gov't contracts

Investigations by freelance investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has revealed that Talent Discovery Limited (TDL), a company incorporated in June 2017, has won a number of government contracts through restrictive tendering.
Manasseh Azure Awuni has also confirmed that the company was engaged in selling contracts. Undercover encounters with the General Manager of the Company, Thomas Amoah, revealed that the company was selling a ¢22.3 million road contract to K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company Manasseh used for the investigation.
This contract was awarded to B-Molie Limited, a company Mr Amoah said was a sister company of TDL.
Manasseh resigns from Multimedia
Head of investigations at Joy News Manasseh Azure Awuni has resigned from the Multimedia Group Limited.
It is unclear what led to his resignation.
The journalist known for controversial investigations and anti-corruption reports recently had to battle government with regards to one of his reports.
Manasseh led the Joy News team to do a documentary titled "Militia in the heart of the nation". The expose said the NPP government were training a militia group at the Osu Castle.
The government was unhappy about the documentary and petitioned the National Media Commission (NMC).
After several months of hearing, the NMC ruled that the documentary was unethical, misleading and amounted to a misrepresentation of facts. Joy News and Manasseh, however, insist the NMC ruling was not accurate.
Manasseh joined Multimedia in 2012. He has won several awards including the GJA Journalist of the Year award in 2011.
Manasseh's place will be taken by Malik Abass Daabu another journalist with the Multimedia Group.
Credit : Myjoyonline