Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah to meet EOCO on August 17

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah will on Friday, August 17, meet officials of the Economic and Organised Crime Office EOCO
.
The meeting between Nana Appiah Mensah and EOCO follows an invitation extended to the Menzgold CEO by the investigative body.
Though the reason for the invitation is not made known to the media, sources say Nana Appiah Mensah has through officials of the company duly served notice of his readiness to honour the invitation next week Friday.
It is believed that the meeting has become necessary after the Bank of Ghana on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, issued a public notice that it is in discussions with relevant regulatory authorities to sanction Menzgold Company Limited for engaging in “solicitation, receipt of money or investment and the payment of dividends or returns to its clients” without a licence to do so.
However, Sources has also disclosed that key officials of the Menzgold have been to EOCO following the invitation, and have indicated their readiness to cooperate with the regulators, having met Bank of Ghana officers many times over this matter.