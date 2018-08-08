EOCO invites Menzgold CEO again after failing to show up severally

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has invited the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Company Limited,Nana Appiah Mensah [NAM1] over the operations of the gold investment company.
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, issued a public notice that it is in discussions with relevant regulatory authorities to sanction Menzgold Company Limited for engaging in “solicitation, receipt of money or investment and the payment of dividends or returns to its clients” without a licence to do so.
EOCO has taken the issue up to investigate the dealings of the “Gold hub”.
Sources close to the Executive Secretary EOCO, K.K. Amoah have told Starr FM that Menzgold CEO has been invited on several occasions “but has failed to honour the invitations”.
“We’re looking for him. We’re not getting him on phone, but we’ll pursue it”, the reliable source noted.
Chief Executive Officer Menzgold Ghana Company Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah has described the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as a ‘joke.’
His remark followed a public notice by the central bank indicating that it was moving against Menzgold.
According to the regulator, Menzgold, which is known as a precious minerals trading company, is carrying out unlawful transactions by taking deposits.
But in a post on social media, Nana Appiah called the bluff of the central bank.
“TODAY’S JOKE: Bank of Ghana, so now you dey do propaganda? I beg paa “Tell Ghanaians exactly what happened with the 5 or so collapsed banks you duly LICENSED & SUPERVISED for years. Please don’t attempt to use our dear Menzgold to cover up. I beg make we think!”, he tweeted.
Credit: Starrfmonline