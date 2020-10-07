NDC PC for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng dead

The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for New Juaben North, Sampson Oti Boateng, has died.
Mr Oti Boateng died on Wednesday, October 7 after a short illness.
He had defeated Emmanuel Kwaku Asante, a former MCE, in NDC’s primaries held this year to become the party’s candidate for the December 7 parliamentary polls.
He was to challenge New Patriotic Party’s Kwasi Adjei-Boateng, a Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, for the seat.
But his untimely death occurred at a hospital in Koforidua.
NDC had to reschedule the New Juaben North primaries as a result of internal wrangling and had to conduct the exercise only this year.
As a result, the deceased had taken over from Haroun Wiredu Apaw, the 2016 candidate, for barely a month.
