New Curriculum : Textbooks to be approved, published by February - Edu. Ministry

The Ministry of Education has stated that in February this year it will approve textbooks and see to its publication for public basic schools.
The latest development comes at the back of calls by stakeholders to government to make textbooks and learning materials available for basic schools after the introduction of the new education curriculum.
The Ghana Education Service(GES) in April 2019 launched its new education curriculum for Kindergarten to Primary 6, this was part of ongoing reforms in the country's educational system aimed at modifying some subjects to advance students’ learning needs to ensure relevance.
However, the Education Ministry failed to approve accompanying textbooks for schools after its roll-out in September 2019.
Speaking to Citi FM, the head of Public Relations at the Education Ministry, Vincent Ekow Assafuah said the textbooks will be ready in February to enhance teaching and learning
“The textbooks that we are going to give is supposed to achieve the desired changes or the desired reviews as we brought out. So, in no time somewhere early this year, we should be able to affirm and approve the contents of the textbooks that are supposed to be given to our basic schools so that publishers will also be able to publish their books and students can also go to the market and buy them,” he said.
“We are not going to be coerced or forced or be put under any pressure to bring out the textbooks for the sake of bringing textbooks. What we are interested in, is bringing out the quality job so that the textbooks that are going to be brought out will stand the test of time. In no time, which we agree, we accept that we should be able to give it out as soon as possible. Somewhere early February we should be able to have it,” he added.
Meanwhile, in September last year , the Education Ministry stated that it cannot give timelines as to when the textbooks for the new curriculum for basic schools will be available for use by pupils after the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA) reviewed the curriculum for basic school education.