Newly built Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange opens to traffic on May 16

The Ministry of Roads and Highways and the Ghana Highway Authority has announced that the newly constructed Tema Motorway Grade Separated Interchange will be opened to traffic on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
The Highways Authority further said directional animations will be broadcasted on TV to help motorists.
The Motorway forms an integral part of the Trans-Africa Highway, stretching from Lagos through Lomé, Accra, and Abidjan to Dakar, and effectively serves as the junction to the Sub-region and the Grade Separation forms part of the Improvement of Ghanaian International Road Corridors project.
The Motorway Grade Separated Interchange has a 2.1 km three-lane dual carriageway with 730 m underpass on the National route N1; improvement of approximately 1.9 km two-lane dual carriageway on the National Route N2 from the Ashiaman Roundabout onto the Harbour Road; Service Road Ramps, retaining wall and box culvert, road base and pavement; Pedestrian Bridges and adequate Road Safety furniture to safeguard lives and property.
