NMC urges Journalists to be security conscious

The National Media Commission, NMC, has urged Journalists in the country to be security conscious and also inform their colleagues of their whereabouts at any given time.
The call comes a day after the killing of a lead investigative journalist of Anas Aremeyaw Anas' Tiger eye PI team Ahmed Suale Hussein . The deceased was shot dead by unidentified assailants on January 16, 2019, at Madina close to his residence on his way back from work.
According to the Chairman of the NMC, Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, when journalists are conscious of their security most of the deaths recorded in the media industry can be avoided.
''When we are very very alert to certain developments and we do not take things for granted. If you were monitoring and you saw the face and mood of the person and you could recognize that this is not a friendly thing those are some of the little things we can do for ourselves and sometimes also we need to let people know where we are.''
Some Journalists in an interview with Citinews monitored by PrimeNewsGhana expressed worry about the death of the Tiger eye private investigator and how threatening their line of work is turning out to be.
''Most of us are not safe, the profession itself, we are not safe. You wake up to such news and you are like should you continue practising as a journalist''.
According to some of the journalists ''death is a natural phenomenon, you cannot do anything about it but in a situation where somebody decides to take the life of another person is where the issue is,because why would you do that? What is the government doing, what is the NMC also doing, what is the Ministry of Communication and Information doing''.
