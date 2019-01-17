GJA asks Akufo Addo to take personal interest in the murder case of Ahmed

The Ghana Journalist Association, GJA, has called on President Akufo-Addo to take a personal interest in the apprehension of the unknown assailants who shot dead Tiger Eye PI's journalist, Ahmed Hussein -Suale on Wednesday Night.
Addressing the media on Thursday, January 17 2019, GJA President, Affail Monney charged President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the perpetrators of the act are brought to book.
The deceased, Ahmed Hussein-Suale was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck while he was driving home by unknown men on a motorbike.
The GJA further asked the President to put the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong to order.
Kennedy Agyapong in an equalisation effort after the release of the Number 12 investigative documentary on Ghana football called on the public to attack Ahmed and said he would pay for the said attack.
The MP showed pictures of the journalist(Ahmed) and called him a bad boy and also questioned the methods used by the undercover team to gather their evidence.
He subsequently released a video himself titled “Who Watches the Watchman” as a response to the Number 12 piece.
The GJA, however, issued a message of condolence to the family of Ahmed.