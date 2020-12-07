No party agents for Akua Donkor's party in Navrongo Central Constituency

Akua Donkor's Ghana Freedom Party (GFDP) has no party agents to monitor voting proceedings in the on-going Ghana's election 2020 particularly at various polling stations in the Navrongo Central Constituency in the Upper East Region.
The leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFDP) Madam Akua Donkor is contesting the presidential election for the first time in Ghana's election 2020 after two attempts and being disqualified from contesting in the 2012 and 2016 elections.
Read Also:
2020 Election: Dumelo wants voting at GIMPA polling station halted over absence of indelible ink
According to reports by news reporter from the Despite Media Group, all polling stations visited at the constituency had no party agents representing the Ghana Freedom Party. This became obvious when the Electoral Officers at the commencement of polls, were calling out various political party agents present at the respective polling stations.
The reporter visited the Cocobod, Bonia Primary 1 and 2, Korania, Namely 1,2,3 and 4, Pungu-Nimbasinia, and Pungu Primary polling stations.
Read Also: