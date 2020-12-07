2020 Election: Akufo-Addo casts his ballot at Kyebi

President Akufo-Addo has cast his ballot at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.
President Akufo-Addo has over the years always voted in Kyebi where he is certain to win.
President Akufo-Addo is the main contender for former President John Mahama.
Mr Mahama has also voted in his home town Bole in the Savannah Region.
A total of 17,027,655 registered voters are expected to cast their ballot at about 33,367 polling stations across the country.
According to the Electoral Commission (EC), voting will commence at 7am and end at 5pm on the election day.
In all, 12 candidates are on the ballots seeking to be elected as President of Ghana.
They are; Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (NPP), John Dramani Mahama (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (GUM), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (CPP), Akua Donkor (GFP), Henry Herbert Lartey (GCPP), Hassan Ayariga (APC), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (LPG), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (PNC), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (PPP), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (NDP) and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, (Independent Candidate).
Meanwhile, the EC has said barring any impediment, it is determined to declare results 24 hours after polls.