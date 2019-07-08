NSMQ2019 : Augusco buries GSTS , Keta SHTS as they progress to finals

St Augustine's College, Augusco has progressed to the finals of the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz after defeating Ghana Senior High School, GSTS and Keta SHTS.
The final slot of Monday's semis took place in the R.S Amegashie auditorium at the University of Ghana, Legon.
The competing schools were full of smiles at the beginning of the contest until Augusco turned all joy into sorrows for their opponents.
Keta SHTS started on a good note and whipped Augusco and GSTS in the first round of the contest with just a point.
The following were the results of the first round, Keta SHTS: 15pts, St. Augustine's College: 14pts and GSTS: 8pts.
Augusco shot up quickly when the contest progressed to the speed race stage. Determined Augusco proved its powers as one of the Central regional schools with academic excellence and defeated Keta SHTS, GSTS in the round two.
Here, questions answered by Keta and GSTS were not much convincing to the quiz mistress, Elsie Effah Kaufmann hence resulted in low scores.
The problem of the day was not a good one for all competing schools as Augusco could not maintain the lead in the contest. GSTS however, had 4pts as Augusco and Keta SHTS got only 2pts.
Augusco then shot up again as they gain supremacy in the fourth round. They answered their main and bonus questions correctly as GSTS found the round a tough one.
During, this stage, Augusco swiftly took advantage of unanswered questions by GSTS and Keta SHTS. They secured 43pts ,Keta SHTS: 26pts and GSTS: 15pts.
Moving on to the final round, Keta SHTS, GSTS was floored completely as Augusco had 53pts. Keta SHTS scored 29pts and GSTS , 15pts.
The finals of the 2019 National Maths and Science Quiz is scheduled for Thursday, July, 11. The 3 finalists Presec Legon, St Peter's Boys and St Augustine's College