Presec whips Adisco, Owass to reach finals at #NSMQ2019

Presbyterian Boys SHS, Presec has shown academic supremacy over Adisadel College and Opoku Aware SHS in the ongoing National Science and Maths Quiz.
Presec overpowered Adisco and Owass to book a spot at the finals of this year's competition.
It was a charged atmosphere at the R.S Amegashie auditorium at the University of Ghana, as both current and old students of the three schools sung their favourite 'jama' songs to boost the morale of the contestants and also intimidate the other competing schools.
The bell rang the contest begun, contestants in the first round did not really impress most of the audience who troop in to watch their schools 'it's wrong' was a statement from the quiz mistress which dominated the round with few correct answers.
Presec scored 27pts to lead the round, Adisadel College followed with 19pts and Opoku Ware School: 13pts.
Maintaining a commanding lead in the second department of the contest was still the five-time winners, Presec, Legon with 32pts and Opoku Ware School: 18pts while Adisadel College lagged behind with 15pts.
Touted as the fierce contest of the competition, the three most decorated schools battled it out for the bragging rights.
All competing schools performed abysmally in the problem of the day scoring no point. Presec ended the contest with 48 points, Adisco 34 and Owass scored 31 points.
