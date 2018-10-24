Old Tafo Chaos: Delta Force members granted bail

Three members of the vigilante group, Delta Force, accused of causing chaos at a constituency meeting at Old Tafo have been granted bail by a Kumasi Circuit Court.
The three have been charged with conspiracy to cause unlawful damage, causing unlawful damage and rioting.
One other person, Yaw Brefo, has been discharged for lack of evidence to prove he was present at the scene of an incident.
The court presided over by Her Honor Lydia Osei Marfo said the accused must comply with the bail conditions.
The conditions include twenty thousand Ghana Cedis each with one surety who should be residents in Kumasi.
The accused have also been asked to submit themselves to the police station every Monday.
The lawyer for the accused, William Kusi, addressing the media after the ruling said he is satisfied with the ruling.
The accused Delta Force members will reappear in court on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, for trial to begin.
Two of the accused persons, 49-year-old Paul Attah Onyinah and 51-year old Richard Yaw Brefo, were arrested last Tuesday.
BACKGROUND
A group of irate well-built young men believed to be members of the pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Forces, on Sunday, 7 October 2018, disrupted a constituency meeting between the Member of Parliament for Tafo-Pankrono in the Ashanti Region, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei, and some party officials.
The aggrieved young men chased out the MP who doubles and Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation for failing to fulfill promises made to them ahead of the 2016 elections.
The pro-NPP vigilante group, Delta Forces destroyed chairs arranged for the meeting as they stormed the venue.