New Covid-19 variant recorded in Ghana- Akufo-Addo

Preview: WAFA welcome Kotoko, Hearts of Oak play Eleven Wonders Asante Kotoko comes up against WAFA at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope in a…

Issa Hayatou decorated Honorary CAF President Former CAF President Issa Hayatou was on Friday decorated Honorary President of…

GPL: Kotoko hold WAFA to a draw, Karela thump Berekum Chelsea Kumasi Asante Kotoko picked a vital point as they held WAFA to a scoring draw…

Speaker Alban Bagbin declares NPP as Majority in Parliament Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has now declared the New Patriotic Party as…

Derby County appoints Wayne Rooney as new head coach Derby County Football Club has announced the appointment of Wayne Rooney as the…