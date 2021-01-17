New Covid-19 variant recorded in Ghana- Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed that some arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) have tested positive for the new Covid-19 variant.
President Akufo Addo said on Sunday that these persons have been isolated.
“Recent genomic sequencing undertaken by our scientists have established that some arriving passengers tested positive for the new variant of covid 19.
“These passengers have all been isolated,” he said.
He has advised all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protocols.