NSMQ2019 : Chemu, Oti Boateng SHS in tears as Ketasco progresses to Semis

Chemu SHS and Oti Boateng SHS will have to endure the social media trolling for at least a day after they lost to Keta SHS, Ketasco, at the quarterfinals of the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz on Saturday, July 6.
Keta SHS who is still keeping alive the hopes of Volta region to win their first ever trophy scored 47 points to progress to the next stage of the competition.
Ketasco, a seeded school took a commanding lead from round one, they kept their composure through the entire contest, admirably answering questions from the quiz master.
Chemu SHS and Oti Boateng SHS also forced their way through to at least make a mark for their schools.
All three competing schools performed poorly in the problem of the day, Chemu SHS scored 3pts, Keta SHTS: 2pts and Oti Boateng SHS: 0pt.
The competition ended with Keta SHS scoring 47 points, Oti Boateng SHS: 28pts and Chemu SHS: 24pts.
