President Akufo-Addo launches National Public Sector Reform strategy

President Akufo-Addo has launch the National Public Sector Reform Strategy (NPSRS), for 2018-2023.
The Strategy, according to President Akufo-Addo, “will lead to the creation of a new public service that is fit-for-purpose, which will help guarantee the delivery of high quality services for the Ghanaian people and the private sector”.
Speaking at the launch of the Strategy, the President indicated that when Ghana attained independence in 1957, an efficient public service, the envy of many in the Region, was bequeathed to the nation.
“It has, over the years, contributed its quota to our development and progress. In spite of its modest achievements, the Ghanaian people, in recent years, have expressed dissatisfaction with the systems of service delivery in the public sector. Whether it is about absenteeism or lateness, incompetence or corruption, the public sector is, today, unhappily, not seen in good light”, he said.
Successive governments have undertaken various forms of reforms of the public sector, which have not helped very much, but the President noted that, the 2018 to 2023 NSPRS will review and modernize the current structures, systems, processes and internal management functions of the public sector, to support government’s development priorities.
“It will also help create the conditions necessary for the private sector to thrive, and, thereby, create employment opportunities for the youth, all within the context of our overall vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid”, he assured.
Human Resource
President Akufo-Addo stressed that a major goal of the Reform will be to strengthen the human resource capacity of the public sector to improve its delivery.
To this end, he indicated that public sector training institutions will be resourced to help develop the requisite skills and knowledge needed for the delivery of modern services.
“The process will also enhance the ethical foundation of the public sector and, in addition, introduce change management initiatives to deal with apathy, resistance and reform fatigue, which have been the bane of previous attempts at reform”, he said.
Conditions of service
The President said there is going to be a systematic review of public sector compensation in its entirety, with the institution of a suitable performance-based reward system to help guarantee increased productivity.
“The review will pursue opportunities for upgrading office space, and provide the necessary tools and equipment to improve the work environment within the Service. Additionally, a central assets and inventory check system to take stock of all physical assets in the public service will be established. Furthermore, a culture of maintenance of public assets and property must be revived and adhered to”, he added.
Other areas of concern in Government’s pursuance of reforms in the public sector, President Akufo-Addo noted, will be the strengthening of local government structures and the digitization of public sector services and systems.
“Ultimately, the public sector will go paperless, and reduce drastically the interface that currently exists between citizens and public servants in the provision of services”, he added.
President Akufo-Addo assured the Ghanaian people that this reform strategy will not suffer the same fate as past ones, as “matters relating to policy formulation and implementation, monitoring and evaluation, reporting and accountability, have been well factored into this strategy to ensure its smooth take off”.
