Our sacrifices are paying off- Prez. Akufo-Addo's Easter message to Ghanaians

President Akufo-Addo addressing the nation ahead of the Easter festivities says his government is on course to ensure the realization of projects that will better the lives of Ghanaians.
The President addressing the nation on Thursday, April 19, 2019, said that two years of sacrifice by Ghanaians has yielded the desired fruits which is evident in the rolling out of the Free SHS, reduction in import duties and utilities as well as the gradual employment of the youth in different sectors of the economy.
He, however, says for the prosperity of the nation to be achieved, more needs to be done.
"The season is a good opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice and the hope it brings us, indeed over the last 2 years the sacrifices Ghanaians have had to bear are beginning to pay off"
"This year our country is projected to have the largest fastest growing economy in the World and we are the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in West Africa. All our young children are now guaranteed a minimum of Senior school education. We have an abundance of food and for the first time in a long while, we are exporting food to our neighbours.
"Import duties and utility tariffs have been reduced to bring relief to businesses and individuals and thousands of graduate nurses and teachers who prior to my coming to office were home have been employed. We put 100,000 graduates into the NABCo,"
"Google has established its first African artificial intelligence lab in Ghana, we are making steady progress in the implementation of the 1D1F. These and many more continue to be the benefit we are reaping from 2 years of prudence, discipline, hard work and sacrifice.
The President also advised motorist to drive safely on our roads to prevent accidents which the country has experience loads recently.
"As we celebrate Easter let us drive carefully on our roads and keep our nation in our prayers, there are many hurdles to overcome if we are to fulfil the dreams of our forbears who envisage Ghana to be the shinning star of Africa.
"I am confident we will move this nation to where it belongs, a Ghana beyond aid, I wish you all a happy Easter"
What is Easter
Easter, also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a festival and holiday commemorating the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD.
