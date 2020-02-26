Speaker summons Dean of Parliamentary Press Corps, Director of Public Affairs at Parliament 

Kenya bans commercial slaughter of donkeys following rise in animal theft Donkey slaughter will be halted in Kenya following concerns over the rise in…

We are not enemies - George Afriyie to Kurt Okraku Dear Colleagues in football,I convey my warmest regards to you all and I trust…

Aayalolo drivers suspend sit-down strike Drivers of the Quality Bus System, popularly known as Aayalolo have suspended…

Former Egyptian President, Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak – ousted by the military in 2011 – has…