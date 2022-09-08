Safeguard the legitimate rights of our citizens – Chinese Embassy appeals gov't

The Chinese Embassy in a statement said it backs the decision by the Ghanaian government to enforce its laws on illegal mining.
This comes after the re-arrest of Chinese national, En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang for allegedly engaging in illegal mining.
According to the embassy, the Chinese government has always requested Chinese citizens overseas to abide by the laws and regulations of the host country.
“Firmly opposes Chinese citizens to engage in any illegal activities in any country and supports the Ghanaian government to fight against illegal mining according to the law,” the embassy stated
The embassy however demanded that the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens are fully safeguarded.
“We respect the Ghanaian side to deal with relevant cases according to the law. We hope the Ghanaian side fully safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”
Aisha Huang was arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on Monday on charges of mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.
She was arraigned somewhere in 2018 for similar offences but the Attorney General, then, filed a nolle prosequi on the case, agreeing to deport her to her home country.
However, she is said to have returned to Ghana on a Togolese visa but was identified through intelligence by the security agencies.
Five Chinese nationals were also arrested this week over alleged involvement in Ellembelle Missing Excavators.
A team of operations and intelligence officers found the missing excavator several kilometres in a forest within the Ellembelle district.
The Ghana police say it is continuing with investigations to recover the other excavator and arrest all the suspects involved.