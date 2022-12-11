TUTAG suspends strike

The Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) have called off its strike that commenced on November 18, 2022.
TUTAG in a statement said the strike action has been suspended following conclusion of negotiations on internally generated fund–related conditions of service, off–campus and vehicle maintenance allowances, and pursuant to the memorandum of agreement signed between the government team and the labour union.
It, therefore, called on all members of the Association to resume work effective December 12.
“We therefore urge all members in the 10 Public Technical Universities to resume work on Monday, December 12, 2022.”
The statement jointly signed by President Collins Ameyaw and General Secretary Abubakari Zakari expressed gratitude to the National Labour Commission (NLC) “for helping the parties reach agreement in relation to the above allowances”.
“We thank the Honorable Minister of Education for his honesty, sincerity and participation throughout the negotiation process.
“Finally, we express our profound gratitude to our gallant members for their support throughout the process.”