UCC management condemns violence that marred Oguaa Hall week celebration

The University of Cape Coast management has condemned the violence that erupted during the Oguaa Hall Week Celebration.
A hall week celebration at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Saturday dawn turned bloody and led to the destruction of some property.
According to reports, the violent incident and vandalism started around 12:45 am on Saturday.
The police in Cape Coast stepped in and picked up some suspects behind the violence.
The injured have been treated at the university’s hospital and discharged.
The UCC management has described the situation as unfortunate.
It assured the public of its collaboration with the Police to investigate the incident and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.
"Management wishes to state unequivocally that all perpetrators would be brought to book and dealt with appropriately,"a statement issued on Saturday, signed by Mr. Felix Adu Poku of the Public Relations Office read.
It urged all students, staff, the entire University and stakeholders to remain calm while investigations continue