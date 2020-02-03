AWW Violence: Implement Emile Short's report and Ghana will be at peace - Mortey to Akufo-Addo

NDC Communications team member, Edward Mortey who doubles as Communications Director deputy for the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom NDC has descended heavily on President Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP as he described them as a disgrace to our democratic enterprise.
The maverick communicator claims that: "It has been a year now after the very sad (bloody) event at Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence and no lessons has been learnt by NPP government".
He there called for the immediate implementation of the Emile Short Commission report to avoid any future disaster.
"It is very obvious in broad daylight, vigilante's, hoodlums, hooligans and armed men went over to Ayawaso to unleash violence causing panic and fear to innocent citizens who had the right to vote in that very election"
Mr. Mortey then said the White Paper issued by President Akufo-Addo was not in the interest of Ghanaians.
"Per the Short report 'Double' should be prosecuted but he is moving as a free man, the government must collapse the current SWAT unit but as we speak it is still in operation, DSP Azugu must resign and as we speak he has been promoted to Superintendent of Police and you think we are safe in this country, he quizzed.
Mr. Mortey made these assertions on the Pm Ghana show on AdoaTV last Thursday.
He also said those recommendations by Short must be implemented to serve as a deterrent to others in the upcoming 2020 General elections
"Nana Addo must implement Short Commission report and Ghana will be at peace"