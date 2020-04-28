Universities won't repeat their lessons, they will continue with the online session - Dep. Edu Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum the Deputy Education Minister says universities will continue their lessons from their online sessions when school finally resumes.
He said only basic and secondary school students will have the benefit of going over everything they have learnt so far with regards to the online and TV sessions.
When schools were closed due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service designed online platforms to help basic and secondary school students learn while at home.
The universities also went on that same path and created platforms for their students and give them daily lessons.
Many complained about the initiative and said accessibility was a problem, they sited lack or unstable internet as the main cause.
However, Dr Adutwum says the basic and secondary school students will have the opportunity of been taught same lessons again when school resumes but the university students will not benefit from that because lessons will continue from where they stopped with the online session.
“We are not going to have a syllabus being taught to all children, we will pick up from where we left off, I want to assure parents that if your child is at home and for some reasons they are not getting access to TV or the online lessons don’t be bothered because when they come back they will pick up from where they left off. These lessons are just an intervention, it is not like the universities, if you happen to be at the university and you don’t go online to learn you will miss out because they won’t go back, they will do promotion, assessment and other things so theirs is a continues process to finish the syllabus”.
Following the President’s directive for the shutting down of schools and universities across the country and the further extension of the ban on public gathering, the Ministry of Education advised more students to take advantage of the various learning platforms it has made available.
It has been 43 days since students attended school across the country, a situation that is a source of concern for some parents.
Dr Adutwum said the situation at hand is a very serious one and the resumption of school depends on the situation at hand so students should take advantage of this to prevent learning loss.
Ghana’s COVID-19 cases as at April 26, 2020 was 1,550 with 150 recoveries and 11 deaths.