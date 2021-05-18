University administrators to strike on June 4 over allowances

Leaders of the organisation that represents the interests of university administrators in the country have scheduled an industrial action on June 4, 2021.
The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) said in a statement that the strike is to prevent the Finance Ministry from halting the payment of allowances to some of its members deemed “unqualified office holders in the public universities”.
“It is in this regard that we write to notify your outfit of intention to embark on an industrial action if the Ministry of Finance through the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission and the Vice Chancellors Ghana proceed to implement the directive without addressing our demands as contained in several communications on this matter,” the association said in a statement.
GAUA said although it has petitioned the Ministry of Finance against plans to halt the payments to some of its members, the Ministry is bent on proceeding with its intention “to withdraw the allowances of members who were legitimately appointed to head offices through no fault of theirs to be unfairly treated this way.”
The administrators argued that Assistant Registrars or their equivalents, who have been categorised among the "unqualified officeholders", are fully qualified to run universities for years.
They say it unfortunate for some of their members to be tagged as unqualified and denied allowances.
“No amount of justification for the immediate stoppage in this critical period can suffice”, the statement further added.
Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has also threatened an indefinite nationwide strike from Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
They are also protesting the failure of the government to pay their tier-2 pension arrears, market premiums, and non-basic allowances.