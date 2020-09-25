Secessionist group seize three police officers in Volta Region

A secessionist group in the Volta Region, Homeland Study Group Foundation has this morning seized three police officers in their protest to demand the independence of the Western Togoland.
Unidentified member of the group said they asked the police officers to leave their land but the refused and started firing at them leading to them seizing them.
According to him, some of the police officers have been injured.
He also explained that until they are given their independence they will not stop the protest.
The group have also blocked roads and entry points in the Volta Region at Juapong and Sogakofe.
Police in the Eastern Region earlier this month begun investigations into the mounting of Western Togoland signposts in the area.
According to the regional command, they are in search of the suspected members of the secessionist group Homeland Study Group Foundation.
READ ALSO : BREAKING: Secessionist group block roads, entry points in Volta Region as they demand independence of Western Togoland
Signposts were mounted in the area with the inscription ‘Welcome to Western Togoland, Stay Safe’ at Akorley and Akuse in the Eastern Region by some unknown persons.
Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, Sergeant Francis Gormado said the command has commenced investigations to unravel the matter.
“We have proceeded to the areas where those billboards have been mounted. We have picked them up and we have kept them in the police station. We have launched investigations into the whole incident to look for the people behind this very action to come and answer. This is where we have gotten to us we speak. We are calling for leads but we have not arrested anybody for now.”
Some members of the group are currently standing trial for their attempts to push for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of the Western Togoland.
A journalist in the area, Bennet Yawvi said the signpost was mounted around 9 pm on Wednesday night but has since been removed on orders of the Municipal Chief Executive of the area.