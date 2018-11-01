VIDEO: Kaneshie floods brutally after downpour in Accra

A downpour of rain in Accra, specifically at Kaneshie first light, has caused a monumental flooding in the area.
Some communities in Accra were once again flooded following Monday’s slight downpour in parts of the capital.
The main drain lying across part of the Kaneshie first light has broken its bounds in the process, taking over the main roads and homes in the area.
Its been decades since Accra started experiencing perennial floods. On two occasions since 1994 major flood-related disasters have occurred leading to the loss of hundreds of lives.
City authorities and government officials have been quick to repeat the mantra, never again severally after every episode, only to do nothing about the choked drains and filth that have been the major cause of the floods.
