We can't stop flooding if we don't change our attitudes - Prez. Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians should change their attitude to help solve the issue of flooding.
Addressing a meeting with the Ghanaians community in Toronto, Canada, President Akufo-Addo said until Ghanaians change their attitude, Accra and major parts of the country will continue to flood.
As an example, he noted how some people dispose of rubbish in drains.
‘‘Up till today, whilst the Odaw River is been dredged, some people think that the best way to dispose of rubbish is to throw it in the gutter, how do we stop flooding with this attitude?’’
"No amount of investment aimed at finding a solution to Accra flooding will work if our people continue this way’’.
“Let's speak to our families at home, if we stop this habit we will solve this flooding in Accra”
President Akufo-Addo visited the Odaw River to see the dredging been done
The government is under intense pressure as some citizens have accused them of not doing enough to solve the flooding situation.
A downpour last week resulted in the destruction of properties running into millions of cedis.
The Adabraka area was most affected and personnel from the Ghana Police Service had to come to the aid of many who were stuck.
The Odaw River which aids the flood is been dredged to curb the issue but this has offered a little reprieve in the past.
The Ghana Meteorological Agency has warned Ghanaians to expert more rains.
