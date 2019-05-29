Accra : Police rescue flood victims (Photos & Videos)

Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the rescue of many people as Asylum down flooded again after 45 minutes downpour on Wednesday, May 29 2019.
As the rains poured down, residents were stuck at various points and needed to be whisked away as the water level rose.
Cars were not left out as the water almost covered cars on the roads.
Personnel from the Ghana Police Service came to the rescue of many as they managed to get a lot of the residents to a safe place.
A similar flooding incidence occurred on May 20, 2019, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle precisely Iran clinic and left pedestrians with no option but to walk through the water which was around the knee level. The flood trapped scores of vehicles in the water whilst others manoeuvred their way to drive through.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organization, NADMO has advised the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.
