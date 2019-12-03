We have the right to engage in retail business in Ghana - Nigeria Traders Asso.

The Leader of the Nigerian Traders Association in Ghana, Chief Emeka Nnaji says Nigerians have the right to engage in retail business in the country.
According to him, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana has made them understand that they are legitimate Economic Community of the West African States, ECOWAS citizens and for that matter have the right to engage in retailing in Ghana.
On Monday, about 600 Nigerians shops were locked up by angry members of GUTA over claims the Nigerians are violating local laws. They argue Ghanaian laws do not allow foreigners to engage in retailing.
Speaking on Starr FM, today December 3, 2019, Chief Emeka Nnaji said the High Commissioner when contacted concerning the incident, urged them to stay calm and carry out their businesses as a member of ECOWAS.
''The Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana has told us to be law-abiding citizens. He said we shouldn't get ourselves into unnecessary problems and respect the laws of the land and do our businesses as a member of ECOWAS. He also made us understand that we have the right to engage in businesses.''
He also debunked assertions that Nigerians wielded guns and other harmful equipment during the feud between them and GUTA.
''Don't mind falsehood, GUTA wants to put this country into chaos and government is watching them do that and that is where am surprised.''
However, the Chairman of the National Mobile Phone and Dealers Association, Osei Agyeman justified the reason for their action of locking up foreign shops indicating they did that to save the Ghanaian market. Adding, their Nigerian counterparts have invaded the market and selling inferior goods at cheaper prices which is collapsing their businesses.
Local traders say the government has failed to enforce Section 27 (1) of the GIPC Act which bars foreigners from doing retail business in the country.
