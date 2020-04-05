Video: Nurse demonstrates just how fast germs spread even if you're wearing gloves

Rwandan soldiers arrested for allegedly raping women during lockdown Five Rwandan soldiers have been arrested after residents of a slum in the…

Lean On Me singer Bill Withers dies at 81 Bill Withers, the acclaimed 1970s soul singer behind hits Ain't No Sunshine and…

Ghana's COVID-19 case count now 214 Ghana has confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases as at 0600GMT on Sunday, April 5,…